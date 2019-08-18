Local Forecast: Strong To Severe Storms Possible Overnight

It sure has been a beautiful Saturday across the area! We saw sunny to partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s for most.

While this evening will be dry, clouds will be on the increase tonight. A front will bring showers and storms to the area overnight, mainly after midnight. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain. Please have a way to get warnings! A good resource is our News8000 First Alert Weather app. You can download it for free in your app store. Make sure to set your settings to you location.

The showers and storms will continue into Sunday morning. The storms will start to head east and then dissipate from our area during the afternoon. We should then see some clearing before sunset. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s and expect muggier conditions.

Looking Ahead... Monday looks to be a beautiful day! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and lower humidity levels.

However, the lower humidity does not stick around. Another front will move in Tuesday bringing another chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions.

A little cooler and less humid Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies.

Warmer for next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.