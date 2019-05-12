Local Forecast: Sprinkles This Evening, Sun For Monday

High Today: 62F / Low Tonight: 42F - Last updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 5:20 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The river remains above flood stage in Wabasha and PdC/McGregor with minor flooding occurring. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. Water levels could level off and rise a bit due to .75" to 1.50" of rain that fell across much of the region on Wednesday. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

We've seen a mix of clouds and sun today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few sprinkles may develop this evening, but they shouldn't hinder any outdoor plans. Skies will then be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

High pressure will build into the Upper Midwest for the start of the new workweek. Expect sunny to partly sunny skies with more seasonable temperatures for Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead... A storm system will bring a chance of rain for Tuesday, Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. This definitely doesn't look to be a widespread rain event, but something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans.

The showers move out Wednesday morning, skies will clear and temperatures will warm into the 70s. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for Wednesday.

Another storm system will bring slight rain and storm chances for Thursday and Friday. Temps will be warm in the mid to upper 70s.

The warm temperatures stick around into the weekend. We'll also be keeping an eye on a system that could bring showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned!

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.