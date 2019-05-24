Local Forecast: Some Rain Chances For The Holiday Weekend

High Today: 70F / Low Tonight: 58F - Last updated Friday, May 24, 2019 at 7:25 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so. RIVER FLOOD WARNING is also in effect for the Chippewa River at Durand with minor flooding ongoing.

We're seeing a few rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms move through the region this morning. This will continue to be the trend throughout the day, however, I do think the activity will become more scattered later this afternoon and evening. If the atmosphere is able to recharge after this morning's rain, there is the possibility that a few storms later today could become strong. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The chance of rain will stick around early tonight, then mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Looking Ahead... Get ready for a warm start to the Memorial Day weekend. There will be sunshine for Saturday with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. As a cool front passes through the area, we could see a pop up shower or storm during the evening hours, mainly south and east of La Crosse.

Sunday will be beautiful with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s.

Unfortunately, we have had to increase our rain chances for Monday. Showers and thunderstorms look to be a good bet on and off throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The chance of rain will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as you head back to work with highs in the low 70s.

