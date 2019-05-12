Local Forecast: Small Chance Of A Shower

High Today: 62F / Low Tonight: 41F - Last updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 8:35 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The river remains above flood stage in Wabasha and PdC/McGregor with minor flooding occurring. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. Water levels could level off and rise a bit due to .75" to 1.50" of rain that fell across much of the region on Wednesday. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

If you're looking to take your Mother's Day celebrations outside, today will be a nice day to do it. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will remain cooler-than-average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Looking Ahead... High pressure builds into the Upper Midwest for Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies on with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.

A storm system will bring the chance of rain Tuesday, into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. I'm not expecting this to be a widespread event, but you'll want to keep your News8000 First Alert Weather app on hand if you have outdoor plans. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to 70F.

Once the rain showers clear on Wednesday, so will the skies. Temperatures will be in the low 70s for highs.

We'll warm into the mid to upper 70s Thursday through the end of the week and into the weekend. However, that warm up will also come with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

