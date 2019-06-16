Local Forecast: Severe Threat Has Ended, Showers Still Hang On For Some Father's Day

High Today: 79F / Low Tonight: 56F - Last updated Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 8:20 PM...

The severe threat has ended for our area. We saw a few severe reports across our far western communities, including large hail and flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms continue this evening, but will become more scattered overnight. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Looking Ahead... The chance of a few showers will linger into Father's Day, at least through the first part of the day. Expect cooler temps with highs near 70F.

Dry weather and sunshine will be with us Monday and for most of Tuesday. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 70s.

Our next storm system will bring a chance of rain beginning Tuesday night and lasting through the end of the week and into the start of the new weekend. These showers and thunderstorms look to be isolated or scattered in nature, so there should be plenty of dry time. Highs will be in the mid 70s, warming to near 80 in spots by next weekend.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.