Local Forecast: Several Small Rain Chances This Week

High Today: 77F / Low Tonight: 59F - Last updated Monday, June 17, 2019 at 7:20 AM...

Good Monday to you! After a cool and cloudy Father's Day, temperatures will warm back into the 70s today. We are still seeing some clouds this morning, but you can expect some sun from time to time as well. There will also be a slight chance of a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a small chance of showers and thundershowers continuing. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

The slight chance of rain will continue for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance of rain tomorrow looks to be in the morning, but I can't rule out a sprinkle or shower during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead... Much of this week will feature a slight chance of rain and cooler-than-average temperatures. We'll see some sun on Wednesday with a small chance of a pop up shower or storm. Same goes for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will warm to near 80 for the weekend, low 80s early next week. Each of these days will also feature a small chance of rain.

