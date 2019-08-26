Local Forecast: Scattered Showers & Storms Today

Good Monday to you! It's a dreary start to the workweek, and you'll want to keep your umbrella on hand. We're seeing a few light showers this morning, but shower and storm activity will start to really pick up late this afternoon and evening. There's also a small chance of a few strong storms with gusty winds. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers and storms will continue early tonight and then taper off. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Winds will pick up out of the west on Tuesday, gusting 25-30 mph, so be prepared for a breezy day. I also think most of the day will remain dry, but I can't rule out some spotty showers during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking Ahead... The breezy conditions will continue for Wednesday and Thursday. However, there will be a difference in temperatures. Highs Wednesday will only reach the low to mid 70s, but we'll be near 80 degrees on Thursday. Expect sunny to partly sunny skies both days.

Temperatures will drop below average again beginning Friday and lasting into the holiday weekend. However, weather conditions are looking great with plenty of sunshine. We do have a slight chance of rain on Labor Day, but that's it at the moment. Stay tuned over the next few days, because this forecast could change.

