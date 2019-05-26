Local Forecast: Rain Moves In For Memorial Day

High Today: 77F / Low Tonight: 56F - Last updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 4:30 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so.

It sure has been a beautiful Sunday. We've seen sunny to partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll continue to see pleasant weather this evening, so enjoy it because big changes are on the way.

Clouds will increase later tonight thanks to a storm system moving our way from the west and southwest. Lows overnight will drop into the low to mid 50s.

Rain will move in for Monday morning and continue on and off throughout the day. We could even see a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures for your Memorial Day will be cool in the mid 60s.

Looking Ahead... More rain chances will be with us for Tuesday as you head back to work and school. We'll see the chance of showers and storms with highs near 70°. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Please stay tuned!

We'll continue to be in this active pattern for Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of rain looks to be a good bet both days. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It looks like we will get some dry time for the end of the workweek, late in the weekend and early next week.

