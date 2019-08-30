Local Forecast: Quiet Tonight. Rain Chances Saturday.

It sure has been a beautiful Friday! We've seen mostly sunny skies with cooler-than-average highs in the 70s.

The pleasant conditions will hang around for this evening and tonight. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s by Saturday morning.

I think we'll see some sunshine to begin the day tomorrow, however, clouds will then be on the increase for the rest of the day. A disturbance will bring the chance of a few spotty rain showers Saturday afternoon. Temps will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Looking Ahead... The slight chance of rain will stick around for Sunday, but temperatures will be slightly warmer. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The temperatures will climb even more for Labor Day, and humidity levels will also be on the increase. Highs Monday will climb into the low to mid 80s with a slight chance of showers and t-storms.

We'll see more of the same for Tuesday as you head back to work and school. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with muggy conditions. A storm or two also cannot be ruled out.

Cooler and drier air will build in for midweek. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Slight chances of rain late next week and into the weekend.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.