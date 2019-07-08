Local Forecast: Quiet Tonight. Rain Chances Return Tuesday.

High Today: 87F / Low Tonight: 65F - Last updated Monday, July 8, 2019 at 5:30 PM...

It was a seasonably warm day across the area with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Although I can't completely rule out a stray sprinkle, this evening and tonight look quiet. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

We'll see sunshine for Tuesday, but clouds will be increasing and so will the humidity levels. A storm system will be approaching the area during the day, and there's a slight chance of a late day shower or storm, especially west of the Mississippi River. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... A better chance of rain will be with us Tuesday night and Wednesday as the storm system moves through the area. The best chance of rain on Wednesday will be during the first half of the day, and then tapering off toward Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Mostly sunny and cooler for Thursday. Temperatures will top out cooler-than-average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The cooler conditions do not last for long. Highs will be back up into the mid 80s Friday, then upper 80s to 90F for the weekend and early next week. This increase in temperatures and humidity will also come with a slight chance of showers and storms.

