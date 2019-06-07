Local Forecast: Quiet & Mild Tonight. Another Warm, Sunny Day Saturday.

High Today: 90F / Low Tonight: 62F - Last updated Friday, June 7, 2019 at 5:50 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. The river is gradually dropping in all locations. It's expected to drop back to flood stage in Wabasha Monday, Winona tomorrow, La Crosse this evening and PdC/McGregor around June 12th or 13th.

La Crosse reached a high of 90 degrees today! This is the second time so far this year, and the last time we hit 90 degrees was just a week ago on May 31st. La Crosse averages 17 days a year with highs at 90 degrees or warmer.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as high pressure remains in place. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be another warm and dry day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking Ahead... Our weather pattern will change come Sunday. A system will bring the chance of a few showers and storms for the second part of the weekend. The good news is that Sunday does not look to be a washout. Just make sure to have your News8000 First Alert Weather app on hand if you have outdoor plans. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday will be dry, but cooler. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

Slight rain chances will return for Tuesday, and then a better chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s, low 70s for Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday look dry and seasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.