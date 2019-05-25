Local Forecast: Plenty Of Sun & Warm Today

High Today: 82F / Low Tonight: 55F - Last updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 8:30 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so.

It was a very active night for the southern half of our viewing area Friday night. We had several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. Thankfully, today will be much quieter.

We're seeing lots of sunshine this morning and it will stick around for most of your Saturday. There's just a very slight chance of an isolated shower or t-storm this evening in our far southern communities. Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Looking Ahead... Sunday will be beautiful with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s.

Unfortunately, we have had to increase our rain chances for Monday. Showers and thunderstorms look to be a good bet on and off throughout the day. There is also a chance that a few storms could be on the strong side. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The chance of rain will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as you head back to work with highs in the low 70s.

