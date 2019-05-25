Local Forecast: Pleasant Evening & Sunny Sunday

High Today: 80F / Low Tonight: 54F - Last updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 6:30 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so.

After an active night around parts of the region Friday evening, thankfully today has been much quieter. We've seen lots of sunshine and warm temperatures will highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with sunny to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be seasonably warm in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking Ahead... Unfortunately, rain moves in for Memorial Day. We'll see on and off showers and storms on Monday with cool temperatures in the upper 60s.

The chance of showers and storms will continue as we head back to work on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will top out in the low 70s.

Slight chance of an isolated storm on Thursday, then dry for Friday with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s.

