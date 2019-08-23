Local Forecast: Our Pleasant Weather Continues

Good Friday to you! If you liked Thursday's weather, there is a good chance you will enjoy today's as well. We are seeing just a little patchy fog in some of the river valleys this morning, otherwise skies are partly cloudy. We'll continue to see partly cloudy skies today and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than average in the upper 70s.

Mostly clear and cool tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Some patchy fog will be possible toward morning.

High pressure will remain in control for Saturday, so expect another beautiful day. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

Looking Ahead... You'll notice a little more humidity in the air on Sunday, especially later in the day as a storm system approaches. Most of the day should be dry, however, the chance of showers and storms will increase into the evening and Sunday night. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The slight chance of rain will then continue for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures hovering right around 80 degrees.

Dry and cooler by the end of the week and next weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.