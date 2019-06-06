Local Forecast: Mostly Clear Tonight. Patchy Fog Late.

High Today: 86F / Low Tonight: 62F - Last updated Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 5:45 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. The river is gradually dropping in all locations. It's expected to drop back to flood stage in Wabasha June 10th, Winona June 8th, La Crosse June 7th and PdC/McGregor around June 13th.

We had clouds and fog to start this Thursday, but they gave way to bright sunshine and very warm temperatures. Highs today topped out in the low to mid 80s with much lower humidity levels.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows in the low 60s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible toward morning.

High pressure will remain in place for Friday, so expect more sunshine and warm temperatures. Much like today, we'll begin the day with areas of fog, then skies will be mostly sunny. High temps will be in the mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... We'll then see one more warm and dry day to begin the weekend. A few more clouds will be possible on Saturday, but still plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s for most, a few spots may reach the upper 80s.

Our next chance of rain will arrive on Sunday. The good news is that this does not look to be a washout of a day. Just make sure to keep your News First Alert Weather app on hand if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

Monday will be beautiful with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will remain cooler for the rest of the workweek with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll also see a slight chance of rain each day.

