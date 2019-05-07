Local Forecast: Mix Of Clouds & Sun Today, Rain For Wednesday

High Today: 64F / Low Tonight: 44F - Last updated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 7:20 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha downstream through PdC/McGregor. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. The river is now gradually falling in all locations. Minor flooding is still occurring in Wabasha, Winona and La Crosse. Moderate flooding is occurring in the PdC/McGregor area. The river has finally dropped below flood stage at La Crosse. This would be the first time below flood stage in La Crosse since March 26th! Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

We're starting this Tuesday with some cloud cover across the region. However, an area of high pressure will build in from the northwest bringing some clearing. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with more clouds south of I-90. High temperatures will once again be seasonably cool in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight tonight ahead of our next rain maker. There is also a slight chance of a few rain showers developing late. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Those clouds thicken early Wednesday morning and the rain will follow. Expect the rain to become widespread beginning in the late morning and then lasting throughout the day. The rain, at times, could be heavy, especially late in the day tomorrow and Wednesday night. Temperatures will be chilly and winds will be strong out of the east. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s.

Looking Ahead... The rain will continue into Thursday, then gradually ending by Thursday night. High temps on Thursday will once again be cool in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Some sunshine will return on Friday, but I had to add just a small chance of an isolated shower. Temperatures will top out nrea 60 degrees.

Slight rain chances will be with us for Mother's Day weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. Upper 60s return early next week.

