Local Forecast: Mix Of Clouds & Sun Today, Isolated PM Showers

High Today: 64F / Low Tonight: 41F - Last updated Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:45 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The river remains above flood stage in Wabasha and PdC/McGregor with minor flooding occurring. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. Water levels could level off and rise a bit due to .75" to 1.50" of rain that fell across much of the region on Wednesday. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

We have some clouds around this morning, but still some peeks of sun from time to time. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with highs in the low to mid 60s. There could also be a few isolated showers later this afternoon and evening.

Chance of spotty showers early tonight, then mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Forecast models are now showing a lower chance of rain on Mother's Day. There will still be plenty of clouds and I'm not going to rule out a few isolated rain showers. If you have plans outdoors, just make sure to keep you News8000 First Alert Weather app handy to check the radar. Highs tomorrow will be near 60F.

Looking Ahead... Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the mid-upper 60s. We'll see more sun Tuesday as highs climb into the lower 70s. A weak disturbance will track across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and bring a chance of showers and a few t-storms.

We'll slip into the upper 60s Wednesday with some lingering clouds. By Thursday, we will climb back into the lower 70s under sunny skies. Our next chance of rain arrives next Friday and Saturday. The good news is tempreatures will remain in the lower 70s.

