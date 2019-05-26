Local Forecast: Lots Of Sun Today, Rain For Memorial Day

High Today: 76F / Low Tonight: 56F - Last updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 8:45 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so.

If you liked Saturday's weather, there's a good chance you'll enjoy today's forecast. Expect lots of sunshine today, but temperatures will be just a couple degrees cooler. Highs will be in the mid 70.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s.

Looking Ahead... Unfortunately, rain moves in for Memorial Day. We'll see on and off showers and storms on Monday with cool temperatures in the upper 60s.

The chance of showers and storms will continue as we head back to work on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some storms on Tuesday could be strong. Stay tuned! Highs will top out in the low 70s.

Slight chance of an isolated storm on Thursday, then dry for Friday with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.