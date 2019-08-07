Local Forecast: Isolated Storms This Evening, Cooler & Less Humid Thursday.

It's been another warm and muggy day across the area. La Crosse reached a high of 91 degrees. This makes the 15th time this year we've reached 90 degrees or warmer. The average for a year is 17 times.

An approaching cold front has run into that warm and muggy air, producing a few isolated showers and storms this evening. Not everyone will see rain, but if you do, there is the potential that those storms could become strong to severe. The main threats would be gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours.

The storms should end soon after sunset, and then we'll be quiet for the rest of the night. The cooler and drier air will begin to build in overnight behind the cold front. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Looking Ahead... If you're not a fan of the heat and humidity, Thursday and Friday are looking fantastic! Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will warm up a few degrees for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. This increase in temperature will also come with a slight increase in humidity. I also cannot rule out a couple showers and storms late in the day Saturday, Saturday night and early Sunday morning, but at this point, don't cancel any plans.

Our temps look to remain seasonable heading into the new workweek with highs in the low 80s and small rain chances.

