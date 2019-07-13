Local Forecast: Hot & Steamy Stretch Ahead

High Today: 89F / Low Tonight: 69F - Last updated Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 5:55 PM...

As expected, it was a steamy Saturday across the area. Highs ranged from the mid 80s to 90F.

A layer of clouds moved in this afternoon and will stick around this evening. I'm not expecting any rain this evening, but we could see an isolated storm late tonight. Overnight will be mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Get ready for a hot day Sunday with increased humidity levels. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, but with higher humidity, the heat index values will range from 95-100°F. There will also be a slight chance of a few storms late in the day and Sunday night. If any storms are able to develop, they could become strong to severe. The main threats would be damaging winds and heavy rain. Stay weather aware!

Looking Ahead... If you're a fan of the heat and humidity, you will love the extended forecast.

Monday through Wednesday look pretty uniform with hot & humid conditions, and a slight chance of a storm. Highs will be near 90°F, but feeling warmer with the humidity.

Right now, our best chance of rain looks to be centered around Thursday. We'll see a chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

The heat and humidity stick around Friday and through next weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees.

