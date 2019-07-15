Local Forecast: Hot & Humid For The Next Several Days

High Today: 90F / Low Tonight: 72F - Last updated Monday, July 15, 2019 at 7:30 AM...

Good Monday to you! It was a hot and humid weekend, and that trend continues today. We have clouds around this morning left over from a few storms in our northern counties overnight. I do think we'll see more clouds today, but it won't stop temps from warming to near 90 degrees. Humidity levels will also be high, so expect heat index values in the 95-100 degree range this afternoon.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon, this evening and early tonight. Any storms that develop will have the potential of becoming strong to severe. The best chance of severe weather will be in the Chippewa Valley. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. Please stay weather aware later today, and make sure you have the News8000 First Alert Weather app downloaded to your phone.

Looking Ahead... The heat and humidity will be with us again for Tuesday. Conditions will be very similar to today's with a mix of clouds and sun and highs near 90°F. There will also be the chance of a few storms during the heating of the day.

There won't be much of a change in our weather pattern throughout the workweek. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values ranging from 95-105°. There will also be a small chance of rain each day.

The upcoming weekend looks to potentially bring a break from the heat. Right now, forecast models are hinting at a cold front dropping through the area Saturday night and Sunday. This will bring a chance of showers and storms, but also cooler air. Highs on Sunday and early next week look to be in the 80s. Stay tuned as the timing and placement of this front could change.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.