Local Forecast: Heat & Humidity Return Beginning Tomorrow!

High Today: 83F / Low Tonight: 62F - Last updated Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 7:20 AM...

Good Thursday to you! A cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing in some drier conditions that we'll really get to enjoy today. There are a few clouds across the region this morning, but these clouds will clear as high pressure builds into the area. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Winds will shift out of the south for Friday, so get ready for the heat and humidity to return. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s. A weak disturbance will move through bringing a slight chance of a shower or storm, but most of the region will remain dry.

Looking Ahead... The heat and humidity will stick around this weekend. Skies will be sunny to partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few degrees warmer Sunday with temps near 90°F for the area. We could also see a stray shower or storm develop.

High temperatures will then hover near 90 degrees for the entire upcoming workweek. Not only will it be hot, it will be humid. Heat index values will top out near 100 some days. It would be good to start planning for this heat wave now!

