Local Forecast: Fog This Morning, Chance Of Afternoon Rain

Good Monday to you! We're beginning the day with areas of dense fog across the region. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10am. Please give yourself extra time and turn on your low beams!

Once the fog lifts, the clouds will hang on, and we'll see some scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The best chance will be after about lunchtime. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but it'll be muggy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

The chance of showers and storms will continue early tonight, then mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Looking Ahead... A disturbance will bring the chance of a few scattered showers on Tuesday. Maybe a rumble of thunder as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs ranging from the mid 70s to 80 degrees. We could see an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday, but most of these two days will be dry.

We'll see a pattern switch starting Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the increase. Expect highs Friday, the weekend and early next week to be in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be a small chance of rain each day.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.