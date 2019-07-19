Local Forecast: Extreme Heat Today, More Storms Possible Tonight

High Today: 96F / Low Tonight: 76F - Last updated Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:30 AM...

Good Friday to you! We had showers and thunderstorms develop Thursday night and last into the early morning hours of this morning. Not only were the storms dumping very heavy rain, we also had training occurring where storms continued to develop over the same areas. This has lead to some flooding across parts of the area. We have FLOOD WARNINGS in effect for Winona Co. until NOON, La Crosse, Fillmore, Houston, Monroe, & Vernon Co. until 12:30pm. It will take some time for this water to recede, so please use extra caution on the roads.

The clouds are clearing and it is going to be a very hot and humid day across the area. Highs will reach the mid 90s, but humidity levels will also be very high. This will cause heat index values to rise into the 100-115°F range for some later today. We have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect for most of the News 8 Viewing Area until 7pm. Today is an ALERT DAY due to the heat, but also because we have another chance of strong to severe storms later today. All forms of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornados and heavy rain possible. Please stay weather aware today and make sure you have your News8000 First Alert Weather app on hand!

Looking Ahead... A cold front will bring a few rounds of showers and storms on Saturday. It won't rain all day, but make sure to check the radar before heading out for any outdoor plans. Conditions will still be humid with highs in the mid 80s.

There's a chance of a lingering shower or storm Sunday morning, but then clouds clear and cooler/drier air builds into the Upper Midwest. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Dry, some sunshine and cooler Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There will be a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but temps will still be a bit cooler than average in the low 80s.

We'll warm into the mid 80s for the rest of the week and into next weekend with just small chances of rain.

