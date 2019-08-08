Local Forecast: Cooler Night Ahead, Another Nice Day Friday

It sure has been a beautiful day! High pressure built into the Upper Midwest behind last night's cold front, bringing cooler and drier conditions. Today's high temps ranged from the mid 70s to low 80s with very low humidity levels for August.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s - great time to give the A/C a break!

High pressure will remain in control of our weather for Friday, so expect more of the same. Sunny to partly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking Ahead... Clouds will increase a bit Friday night ahead of a disturbance that could bring a few showers and storms for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday don't look to be washouts by any means, but there is a chance of isolated showers and storms each day. If you have outdoor plans, just make sure to keep your News8000 First Alert Weather app handy! High temps will be in the low to mid 80s with a little more humidity.

The slight chance of rain will stick around early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s, then low 80s for Tuesday through Friday.

