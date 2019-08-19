Local Forecast: Cool Night, Beautiful Monday Ahead!

After a rainy and stormy start to this Sunday, skies have cleared and it was a beautiful second half of the day. Highs today topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with light winds and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog will develop late tonight and into the Monday morning drive.

High pressure will be in control for Monday, bringing a really nice start to the new workweek. Expect mostly sunny skies once the fog lifts, and highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels will also be low for mid August.

Looking Ahead... Warmer temperatures and more humidity return to the area for Tuesday. We'll see a slight chance of showers and storms with high temps in the mid 80s.

Cooler and less humid again for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny to partly sunny skies can be expected with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

The warmer temps and higher humidity return for the weekend with small storm chances.

