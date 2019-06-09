Local Forecast: Chance Of Showers & Storms Today

High Today: 81F / Low Tonight: 54F - Last updated Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 6:15 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. The river is gradually dropping in all locations. It dropped back below flood stage Friday evening in Winona and La Crosse. It should drop to flood stage Monday in Wabasha... and around June 12-13 in the PdC/McGregor area.

Saturday was another warm day across the area, and the last of our dry stretch.

Clouds increased overnight, and we're seeing a few sprinkles and light showers this morning. A cold front will move through later today and bring a better chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Today won't be a washout, so if you have outdoor plans, make sure to keep you News8000 First Alert Weather App handy. Temperatures won't be quite as warm today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Continued mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead... Partly sunny Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Slight chance of showers and t-storms Tuesday, especially later in the day and into Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Good chance of showers and a few t-storms Wednesday. Mainly cloudy skies are expected as well and this should cause much cooler highs in the upper 60s to around 70F.

Slight chance of showers and t-storms Thursday with highs in the low-mid 70s. Some showers and isolated storms could linger into Friday morning, but much of the day should end up dry. Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s.

Next weekend is looking dry at this point with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s... under partly cloudy skies.

