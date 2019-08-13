Local Forecast: Chance Of Showers & Storms On This Tuesday

Good Tuesday to you! We're seeing areas of fog across parts of the region this morning, as well as a little rain. The fog should lift by mid to late morning, but the chance of rain and storms will stick around through the day. The best chance for more rain will be after about lunchtime and into this afternoon & evening. There is also a small chance of a few stronger storms. Muggy again today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We'll see the chance of a few showers and storms again tonight, lows will be in the low 60s.

I can't completely rule out a sprinkle Wednesday morning, but we look to start the day dry with mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers/storms will be possible late in the day, but once again, it doesn't look like everyone will get wet. I'm expecting cooler temps and lower humidity tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead... Thursday looks like the pick day of the week with sunshine, lower humidity and highs near 80 degrees.

Winds will shift beginning Friday, so expect the warmer weather and humidity to return. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms Friday and into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

High temps in the mid to upper 80s will be possible heading into early next week.

