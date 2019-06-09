Local Forecast: Chance Of Rain Through Evening

High Today: 84F / Low Tonight: 55F - Last updated Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 4:45 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. The river is gradually dropping in all locations. It dropped back below flood stage Friday evening in Winona and La Crosse. It should drop to flood stage Monday in Wabasha... and around June 12-13 in the PdC/McGregor area.

Skies have been mainly cloudy today with a few moments of sun this afternoon. However, a cold front is approaching and touching off showers and a few t-storms. These rain chances will continue through early tonight, and then clouds will clear toward morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Expect a cooler and dry day for Monday. We'll see sunny to partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead... The start of the day Tuesday will be nice with some sunshine, but then clouds will thicken. The chance of showers and storms will increase by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain becomes a better bet during the day on Wednesday, at least through early afternoon. Expect showers and a few t-storms with cool temps in the mid to upper 60s.

The slight chance of rain will continue Thursday, Friday and into Saturday morning. Highs on Thursday will be cool in the upper 60s to low 70s, but then we'll warm back into the low to mid 70s by Friday and the weekend.

At this point, Father's Day looks great! Partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Stay tuned as we get closer to the upcoming weekend.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.