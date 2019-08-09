Local Forecast: Beautiful Night Ahead, Rain Chances For The Weekend

High pressure remained in control today bringing us a beautiful end to the workweek! Plenty of sun with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s and low humidity.

This evening and tonight will be just as nice, however, clouds will increase overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

We had to make a few changes to the forecast for Saturday. Skies now look to be mainly cloudy with a slightly better chance of storms. The good news is that tomorrow will NOT be a washout, there will be plenty of dry time. The chance of rain during the morning will be very small, but the chances increase into the evening. If you have outdoor plans for Saturday, be sure to keep your News8000 First Alert Weather app handy to check the radar! Temps will be a bit cooler tomorrow due to the extra cloud cover. Expect highs ranging from the mid 70s to 80 degrees.

Looking Ahead... Showers and t-storms will be likely Saturday night, and then a couple may linger into Sunday morning. Otherwise, Sunday looks mainly dry with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Another system will move into the area for Monday bringing another decent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The atmosphere will be humid with highs in the low 80s.

We'll dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure takes over the Upper Midwest. Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees with lower humidity levels.

Temperatures look to warm back into the mid 80s by the end of next week and the weekend.

