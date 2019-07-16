Local Forecast: Another Hot & Humid Day Ahead

Good Tuesday to you! Get ready for another hot and humid day. We have a few clouds lingering in spots early this morning thanks to some overnight rain. There will be a mix of clouds and sun today with highs topping out near 90 degrees. Keep in mind that because of the humidity, heat index values will once again be in the 95-100°F range. Very similar to Monday, we could see a few showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. A few of those storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Please stay weather aware, and make sure you have the News8000 First Alert Weather app downloaded to your phone.

A few showers and storms will linger early tonight before we dry out. Conditions will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Looking Ahead... If you enjoyed Monday and like today's forecast, Wednesday will be very similar. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun, temps near 90° and a chance of a few late day storms.

Temperatures will rise into the low 90s Thursday, mid to upper 90s Friday and low 90s on Saturday. With the increase in air temperatures, humidity levels will also be quite high. The combination of the two could cause heat index values to top out in the 100 to 110°F range. Because of this possibility, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH will go into effect Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening for our far southern communities.

A cool front will come through this weekend bringing a break from the heat and humidity. We'll see a chance of showers and storms Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The cooler and drier air will settle in a bit better early in the workweek with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

