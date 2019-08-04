Local Forecast: ALERT DAY Monday. Strong To Severe Storms Possible.

Today was another steamy day with a high temperature of 90 degrees at the La Crosse Airport. This makes 2 days in a row at 90 degrees, and our 13th time this year with highs of 90°F+.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have developed this evening and will diminish after sunset. Skies will then be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will be warm and humid again, but our rain chances will be higher. A front will move through the Upper Midwest bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with most of the News 8 Viewing Area under a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms. This is why Monday is an ALERT DAY. Make sure to download our FREE News8000 First Alert Weather app on your smart phone or tablet to stay up-to-date with any warnings that are issued for your area.

Looking Ahead... The storms look to end Monday night and most of the day Tuesday will be dry. However, with conditions still remaining warm and humid, I can't rule out a few isolated showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Same goes for Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s.

Slightly cooler and drier air will build in for Thursday and into the weekend. Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances will then return late in the weekend and early next week.

