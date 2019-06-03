Local Forecast: ALERT DAY For Tuesday Evening

High Today: 75F / Low Tonight: 60F - Last updated Monday, June 3, 2019 at 5:30 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so.

We saw a few more clouds across the region today, but overall it was still a very nice start to the workweek. Highs topped out in the mid 70s for most,

Clouds will thicken tonight and lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. We could also see a shower or two toward morning.

A storm system will pass by to our south for Tuesday morning. This will bring a slight chance of a few showers to start the day, mainly south of I-90. We'll then see mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions for much of the day. However, a cold front will bring the potential for strong storms Tuesday evening and night. Much of the area is under a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather Tuesday evening. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Because of this threat, Tuesday is an ALERT DAY.

Looking Ahead... A few showers and storms will linger Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday look quiet, and seasonably warm with highs in the low 80s.

A chance of rain will then return for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also cool a few degrees, falling back into the mid to upper 70s.

