Local Forecast: A Very Summer-Like Friday Ahead!

High Today: 87F / Low Tonight: 62F - Last updated Friday, May 31, 2019 at 7:45 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so. Water levels are also high on the Kickapoo & Trempealeau Rivers.

We're seeing some areas of fog this morning thanks to clear skies overnight and a little extra moisture in the air. That fog will lift by mid-morning, then get ready for a very summer-like Friday. We'll see sunny to partly sunny skies with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

The potential for a few showers and storms will return this evening and tonight. The best chance to see those storms will be north of I-90. A few storms could be strong to severe through about 10pm with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.

The chance of rain will linger into Saturday for the entire area. This won't be widespread, soaking rain, but we could see some heavier downpours if a few t-storms develop. The rain will only last through about early afternoon before clearing out. Temps will be cooler tomorrow in the low to mid 70s.

Looking Ahead... Skies clear Saturday night and high pressure builds in for the second half of the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine on Sunday with comfortable temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday will be another beautiful day with sun and highs in the low to mid 70s.

The slight chance of rain will return Tuesday and stick around through Thursday. At this point, none of these days look to be washouts, but stay tuned! Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s for the middle and end of the new workweek.

