Local Forecast: A Few Showers Early Tonight

High Today: 63F / Low Tonight: 41F - Last updated Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 5:15 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The river remains above flood stage in Wabasha and PdC/McGregor with minor flooding occurring. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. Water levels could level off and rise a bit due to .75" to 1.50" of rain that fell across much of the region on Wednesday. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

We have seen a mix of clouds and sun today, and this afternoon isolated showers and sprinkles have developed. Those showers and sprinkles will continue this evening and early tonight before ending. Skies will then be mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.

Things are looking up for Mother's Day. The storm system that looked to bring us rain for at least part of the day, as shifted a bit farther south and southeast. This will help bring our rain chances down. Expect a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be seasonably cool in the low 60s.

Looking Ahead... Skies clear Sunday night and Monday as high pressure builds into the Upper Midwest. Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.

A storm system will bring the chance of rain Tuesday, into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. I'm not expecting this to be a widespread event, but you'll want to keep your News8000 First Alert Weather app on hand if you have outdoor plans. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to 70F.

Once the rain showers clear on Wednesday, so will the skies. Temperatures will be in the low 70s for highs.

We'll warm into the mid to upper 70s Thursday through the end of the week and into the weekend. However, that warm up will also come with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.