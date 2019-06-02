Local Forecast: A Comfortable Night. More Sun For Monday.

High Today: 77F / Low Tonight: 50F - Last updated Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 4:30 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so. Water levels are also high on the Kickapoo & Trempealeau Rivers.

It sure has been a beautiful Sunday! We've seen lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will be cool in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure sticks around for Monday, but moves just a bit farther to the east. This will shift winds out of the south and warm temperatures up a few more degrees than today. Expect sunny to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking Ahead... High pressure exits Monday night and clouds increase for Tuesday. There will be a slight chance of a few showers and storms on Tuesday with warm temperatures. Highs will top out near 80 degrees.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible Wednesday with temperatures warming into the low 80s for highs.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will once again hover right around 80 degrees.

Next weekend is also looking fairly quiet at the moment with just a slight chance of rain.

