High Today: 74F / Low Tonight: 61F - Last updated Monday, June 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM...

It was a rainy Sunday across the region with rainfall reports across the News 8 viewing area ranging from .25" to 1.25". Rainfall in the immediate La Crosse area ranged from .74" on the far south side of the city... to 1.24" at the airport.

Keep the rain gear handy today as an area of low pressure and cool front will track east across the region... bringing more scattered showers and t-storms. Rain chances will likely be highest during the midday and afternoon hours. There could even be a few strong storms with hail and gusty winds, especially south and east. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies today with below average highs in the low-mid 70s.

Chance of showers and t-storms lingering this evening through about 9 or 10 p.m. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with morning lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Partly cloudy and warmer Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 80s. Most areas will be dry tomorrow, but I can't fully rule out an isolated later day t-storm or two... mainly across far southern parts of the viewing area. Wednesday looks mainly dry as well with highs in the mid 80s, under sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Looking Ahead... A southwest flow aloft then takes over later this week and through the weekend, increasing temperatures and humidity. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90F, but higher humidity could cause heat indices (or what it feels like) in the mid-upper 90s at times.

In a very warm and humid summer-like pattern like this, it will not take much of a boundary or disturbance to pop a few scattered showers and t-storms. As a result, it's hard to fully rule out rain chances each day... but know that there will be far more dry hours during this stretch than wet hours. In fact, Saturday is looking mainly dry and rain chances Friday and Sunday are currently only around 20%.

Next week looks to start much the same with very warm highs in the upper 80s... and still humid too. Small chances (20%) for showers and t-storms will also continue.

Have a good Monday and a great week ahead. -Bill Graul

