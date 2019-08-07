Isolated Strong To Severe Storms Possible From 3PM to 9PM

High Today: 89F / Low Tonight: 62F - Last updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12:34 PM...

Increasing clouds this afternoon, warm and humid with highs well into the 80s. We could even flirt with 90F at the La Crosse airport.

A cool front will then move in from the north/west and bring a slight chance of "scattered" showers and t-storms this afternoon and evening. I think this will be a "broken" line of storms, meaning not everyone will see rainfall.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible from about 3pm to 9pm, especially north/east of I-94. If any strong to severe storms develop, strong wind gusts and hail would be the main threats. Any stronger storms could also produce brief heavy downpours. Due to this *slight chance* for strong to severe storms, we will keep this afternoon and evening as an ALERT DAY, so be sure to stay weather aware and stay tuned for updates.

After a slight chance for some showers and t-storms this evening (through about 9 or 10pm)... expect clearing skies overnight. Lows will range from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday and Friday are looking gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, much lower humidity and pleasant summer temps. Highs will be in the mid 70s to around 80F Thursday, then upper 70s to low 80s Friday.

Looking Ahead... Partly cloudy and a bit warmer for the weekend. A weak disturbance could cause some isolated showers and t-storms later Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday morning. At this time, it's a small chance and many areas could remain dry. Expect seasonably warm highs in the low-mid 80s both days.

It will remain seasonable through much of next week with highs in the low-mid 80s. Forecast models have been struggling with the timing of some small chances for showers at times. The latest data has chances (only about 20%) on Tuesday and Thursday. Monday and Wednesday look dry at this point.

Have a good afternoon! -Bill Graul

