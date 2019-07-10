Isolated Evening Showers, Cooler and Less Humid

An upper air disturbance tracking by to our north has developed a few pop up showers. These showers will continue to rotate through the area this evening, but will fall apart within the first couple of hours after sunset. Because of the scattered nature of these showers, not everyone will see rain. And if you do see rain, it will be very quick. The rest of the night looks mainly cloudy. But, it will be cooler and less humid, with lows ranging from the upper 50s in the north to the middle 60s in the south.

Thursday looks be a fantastic summer day with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Humidity will be much lower, making it feel less sticky.

We can expect more sunshine Friday, but it will be warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s. It will start to feel more humid later in the day into Friday night. There's also a small chance for some showers and t-storms Friday night.

Looking Ahead... Are you ready for a little July heat wave? Very warm and humid conditions will grip the region over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to around 90F. With the heat and humidity will come small chances for periodic showers and t-storms with any weak disturbance or boundaries that's in the area. Don't worry, there will be many more dry hours than wet ones... and not everyone will see rain.

Hot and humid conditions will persist through at least Thursday of next week. High temps will likely top 90F in La Crosse every day Monday through Thursday. High humidity could cause heat indices in the 95-100F during peak heating. Overnight lows will only slip into the low 70s.

Periodic "small" chances for showers and t-storms are possible Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, mainly in the evening into the first part of the overnight. Again, there will be PLENTY of dry time each of those days and not everyone will get wet.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.