Heavy Rain Possible Through Thursday

We are watching a cool front to our west. This front will slide into the area, then tip over later tonight. What I mean by tip over is it will align itself from west to east across the region. This front will likely become active again overnight with a complex of showers and t-storms. This complex should arrive after 4 AM and could produce heavy rain. It will be mild and muggy with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

That stalled out front will be the focus for additional rounds of showers and t-storms on Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday... as disturbances track along the front. Very warm and humid air south of the front will be the fuel to feed these rounds of showers and t-storms. Locally heavy rain will be possible with each complex of storms that develops. As a result, forecast models are hinting at the chance for anywhere from 1" to 4" (perhaps locally higher amounts) of rain to fall across the region through Thursday night. This could lead to flooding concerns as the week. In addition to heavy rain, we could severe storms from time ot time. Because of this, I am calling Wednesday and Thursday ALERT DAYS. Be sure to remain weather aware, especially if you live in areas prone to rising water.

Forecasting high temps Wednesday and Thursday will be tricky due to the rain chances and not knowing exactly where the front will set up. Highs north of the front will be in the 60s and 70s... while temps will climb well into the 80s south of the front. It will remain muggy across the region through Thursday as well.

Looking Ahead... The front should finally sweep through by Friday, allowing for drier, cooler and less humid air to filter in. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s, with rather breezy conditions as well.

Much of Saturday looks dry with seasonable highs in the upper 70s. Slight chance of showers and t-storms Saturday night into Sunday. Highs Sunday will climb into the low 80s.

The latest forecast data continues to advertise warmer temps again next Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the low-mid 80s. Humidity will increase a bit once again as well. At this point, much of early next week looks dry, with small rain chances returning by week's end.

