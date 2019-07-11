Heat and Humidity to Make a Return This Weekend

Good Wednesday evening. We are watching a cool ridge of high pressure slowly drifting across the region. It will bring a clear, cool and comfortable night to the area. Look for lows tonight to range from the middle 50s n the north to around 60 in the south. Winds will remain light.

The high moves east as winds shift to the southwest Friday, so get ready for the heat and humidity to return. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s. A weak disturbance will move through bringing a slight chance of a shower or storm, especially north of I-90, but most of the region will remain dry. Everyone will see a slight chance of an isolated t-storm late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Again, most areas should remain dry.

Looking Ahead... The heat and humidity will stick around this weekend. After a slight chance at a morning t-storm, especially west of the Missisippi River Saturday, sunshine will return as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s.

It will be a few degrees warmer Sunday with temps near 90°F for the area.

High temperatures will then hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the upcoming workweek. Not only will it be hot, it will be humid. Heat index values will top out near 100 some days. It would be good to start planning for this heat wave now!

T-storm chances look rather small through the period. While there is the possibility of a few storms it is unclear as to when and where. Right now, the best bet is if they occur, they will occur during the evening and the first part of the overnight and will be comfined across the northern half of the viewing area. We will be able to fine tune those chances as we get closer to next week.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.