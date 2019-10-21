Have The Rain Gear Handy Today!

Monday's High: 61F / Tonight's Low: 44F- Last updated Monday, October 21, 2019 at 8:50 AM...

Have the rain gear handy for today! A potent storm system will track east across the Upper Midwest today and Tuesday. The result will be periods of rain today, with the rain most widespread this morning... then becoming more scattered through the afternoon. Isolated thunder also possible this morning. Rainfall amounts through tonight could climb into the .50" to 1.25" in many areas, perhaps up to 1.50". Otherwise, it will be cloudy and breezy today with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Cloudy and breezy tonight with lighter rain showers. It will be cooler with lows in the low-mid 40s.

Cloudy, windy and cooler Tuesday with scattered rain showers, especially through midday. Highs Tuesday will only be in the mid-upper 40s. Winds will be from the west around 15-30 mph, with gusts of 35-45 mph possible... especially across higher terrain and in the open areas of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Looking Ahead... Partly sunny Wednesday with isolated rain showers possible during the afternoon. Highs will be around 50F. Snow showers could mix in Wednesday night as temps drop into the mid 30s.

Partly sunny and cool Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny Friday, but continued cool with highs around 50F.

More seasonable for the weekend with highs in the mid-upper 50s Saturday, then mid 50s Sunday. Both days look dry at this point, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Partly sunny and cooler Monday with highs around 50F. Isolated rain showers possible next Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

Stay dry... and have a good Monday! -Bill Graul

