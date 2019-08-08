Gorgeous Today With Pleasant Temps & Lower Humidity

High Today: 81F / Low Tonight: 57F - Last updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:32 AM...

It was another very warm and muggy day across the area Wednesday. The La Crosse airport reached a high of 91F. This marks the 4th time already this month of August hitting 90 degrees or warmer... and the 15th time this year. The average for a year in La Crosse is 17 times.

La Crosse and points south and west stayed dry yesterday afternoon and evening, but scattered showers and t-storms impacted northern and eastern sections of the viewing area. Fortunately, most of the storms remained below severe limits... but there were reports of wind gusts around 50 mph. The storms were stronger over far northern and eastern parts of the state, where there were numerous reports of wind damage, large hail and funnel clouds.

High pressure will build into the region from the northwest today... ushering in cooler and much less humid air. This will make for a gorgeous Thursday with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s, under sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Mostly clear and cooler tonight. Open up the windows for some free A/C as lows will dip into the 50s, even mid-upper 40s in some areas north and east. Winds will only be around 5 mph or less, so patchy fog will be possible late... especially in the river valleys.

Another nice day Friday as high pressure remains in full control. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low-mid 80s. Humidity will remain low.

Looking Ahead... Slight chance of showers and t-storms Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and into Sunday morning. It's a small chance at this point and many areas will likely remain dry. Expect seasonably warm temps this weekend with highs in the low-mid 80s. It will be a bit more humid as well.

Seasonable temps will continue through next week with highs mainly in the 80-85F range and lows in the low-mid 60s. Slight chance of showers and t-storms Tuesday and just isolated t-showers possible Friday. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday look dry at this point.

Enjoy the beautiful weather and have a great day! -Bill Graul

