Finally Some Sunshine Today

High Today: 61F / Low Tonight: 42F - Last updated Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:00 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The river remains above flood stage in Wabasha and PdC/McGregor with minor flooding occurring. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. Water levels could level off and rise a bit due to .75" to 1.50" of rain that fell across much of the region on Wednesday. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

Expect sunshine for a change today thanks to high pressure. We will also see some fair-weather cumulus clouds bubble up with the heating of the day. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s... but this is still about 10 degrees short of average for May 10th.

Chilly again tonight with just a few clouds and light SE winds around 5 mph. Lows will range from the mid 30s (north & east) to the low 40s.

Mother's Day weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds. A disturbance will track into the region from the northwest, bringing a slight chance of showers or sprinkles late Saturday into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the low-mid 60s. Unfortunately the forecast models continue to slow this system down to the point that it will still be over our area on Sunday. This means I've had to increase the rain chances (and cloud cover) even more for Mother's Day. As a result, high temps may not even climb out of the mid-upper 50s. If you had outdoor plans on Sunday, you might want a "Plan B" just in case.

Looking Ahead... Mostly sunny Monday with highs in the mid-uppre 60s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with a slight chance of showers and t-storms by Tuesday night. Some showers could linger into Wednesday morning as well. Highs will warm to around 70F or a bit above Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast temps next Thursday through Saturday are a bit tricky at this point, as it looks like a frontal boundary could stall west to east across our area. The result could be highs only in the upper 50s to mid 60s north of the front... but also highs in the 70s and even low 80s south of the front. Where exactly this front sets up will be key in determining just how warm we can get. Cloud cover could also come into play with at least slight chances for showers and t-storms near the front. For now, I'm going to be optimistic and go with highs in the 70s... but stay tuned for updates.

Happy Friday, enjoy the sunshine... and have a great weekend! Happy Mother's Day to all of you Mom's out there. -Bill Graul

