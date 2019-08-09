Fantastic Friday... Chance Of Showers Saturday

High Today: 83F / Low Tonight: 62F - Last updated Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8:50 AM...

High pressure provided a terrific Thursday with lots of sun, pleasant temps and much lower humidity. Expect more of the same today, just a couple of degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, perhaps low-mid 80s in La Crosse. Overall, it's going to be a fantastic Friday!

Clouds will increase tonight with lows ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s.

A disturbance will move in from the west tomorrow, bringing a chance of showers and a few t-storms at times. It's not going to rain all the time, but keep that rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans. Frequent checks of the radar on our News8000 First Alert Weather App would be a great idea as well. More clouds and the rain chances will cause cooler highs Saturday in the mid-upper 70s.

Slight chance of showers and isolated storms Saturday night, and some showers could even linger into Sunday morning. Otherwise, most of Sunday should be dry. It will be warmer and more humid Sunday with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... Chances are increasing for another round of showers and t-storms on Monday. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry at this point... and also less humid and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Small chances for showers and t-storms Thursday through Saturday, with increasing temps and humidity. Expect highs in the low-mid 80s.

Happy Friday and have a great weekend! -Bill Graul

