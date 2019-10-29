Fall snowstorm in Wisconsin delivers first taste of wintry weather

Copyright 2019 CNN Southern Colorado is hit by a fall snowstorm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Some Wisconsinites are getting their first taste of wintry weather with a fresh blanket of snow on the ground.

The National Weather Service says Neenah has about 4 inches of snow early Tuesday with about 3 1/2 inches in Green Bay and 3 inches near Madison.

A winter weather advisory for portions of western, central and northeastern Wisconsin expires Tuesday morning.

The state Department of Transportation reports some slippery stretches on Interstate 94 near Madison and on some Fox Valley area highways.

Forecasters have their eyes on a developing weather system moving in for Halloween when another round of snow is expected.

