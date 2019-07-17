Evening T-Storms, Continued Muggy

We continue to watch a weak frontal boundary draped across the region. Disturbances moving along the front will produce occasional rounds of t-storms. We'll see one area of scatterd showers and t-storms move through the region this evening. The risk for severe weather is low, but we can't rule out a pulse type severe storm through sunset. Showers and t-storms should end by mid evening. We'll hold on to a slight chance of showers and t-storms overnight, but most of us may end up dry. It will remain muggy with lows ranging from the middle and upper 60s to the lower 70s.

A more vigorous disturbance will track into the region tomorrow. As a result, we are expecting another round of showers and t-storms. We'll need to watch tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night for severe storms. The main threats would be damaging winds and large hail. An additional threat would be very heavy rain, which could cause areas of flash flooding. It should be noted that while we know t-storms will develop tomorrow, the timing and location of where they develop is still in question. Because of the threats tomorrow, I am calling Wednesday and ALERT DAY. Please stay weather aware, and make sure you have the News8000 First Alert Weather app downloaded to your phone. In between the storms, look for partly sunny, hot and humid weather. Hgihs will range from the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

Looking Ahead... Temperatures will rise into the low 90s Thursday, mid to upper 90s Friday and low 90s on Saturday. With the increase in air temperatures, humidity levels will also be quite high. The combination of the two could cause heat index values to top out in the 100 to 110°F range. Because of this possibility, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH will go into effect Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening for our far southern communities. Because of the threat of dangerous heat, I am calling Thursday through Saturday ALERT DAYS. Be sure to take action to protect yourself from the heat.

A cool front will come through this weekend bringing a break from the heat and humidity. We'll see a chance of showers and storms Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The cooler and drier air will settle in a bit better early in the workweek with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

