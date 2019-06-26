Enjoy The Lower Humidity While You Can

High Today: 86F / Low Tonight: 67F - Last updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 8:37 AM...

If you liked Tuesday's weather, I think you'll like today. Expect seasonably warm temps again with highs in the mid 80s, but it still won't be all that humid... making for another nice summer day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as a batch of rain to our west dries up before reaching our area. It won't be as breezy as Tuesday with winds today from the SW around 5-10 mph.

Increasing clouds and humidity tonight with milder lows in the mid-upper 60s. There's at least a slight chance for showers and t-storms towards daybreak. However, some forecast models don't bring any rain chances into our area until later Thursday morning and into the afternoon hours. Stay tuned for updates on these rain chances, especially if you have outdoor plans tomorrow. Otherwise, highs will be back in the mid 80s... but it will also be more humid.

A frontal boundary is then forecast to lift north into our area by Thursday night and will be the focus for more showers and t-storms. We'll have to keep a close eye on exactly where the front sets up, because locally heavy rainfall will be possible near the boundary... which could lead to flooding concerns. Once again, stay tuned for updates.

Just isolated showers and t-storms are possible Friday, but much of the day will be dry. It will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Looking Ahead... It's going to be downright hot and humid this weekend as a dome of high pressure expands north into the Upper Midwest. Expect highs in the low 90s, perhaps even mid 90s in warmer valley locations (such as the La Crosse airport). It will also be quite humid with dew points potentially in the low-mid 70s. This could cause heat indices (or what it feels like) in the 95-105F range during peak heating of the afternoon and early evening hours. Be prepared for this heat if you have outdoor plans. Take frequent breaks, stay cool and drink plenty of water. It looks mainly dry this weekend with t-storm chances tracking over the top of the ridge to our north and west.

Next week starts with at least slight chances for showers and t-storms Monday and Tuesday as the ridge of high pressure starts to break down a bit. More clouds and slight chances for rain should cool highs back into the mid-upper 80s in most areas. Just isolated t-showers are possible Wednesday with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s.

As of now, Thursday the 4th of July looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-upper 80s. It's a ways out there, but we'll keep our fingers crossed that this dry forecast holds.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.