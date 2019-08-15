Dry & Pleasant Today... Good Chance Of Rain Tonight

High Today: 81F / Low Tonight: 64F - Last updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 8:50 AM...

Many areas woke up to fog this morning, and it was rather thick in spots... especially some of the river valleys. The fog will mix out by mid-morning, otherwise high pressure will provide a nice day. Expect partly cloudy skies, pleasant summer temps and fairly low humidity. Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s.

Becoming cloudy tonight as a disturbance moves in from the west. Scattered showers and t-storms will be likely, especially after midnight. Lows will mainly be in the low-mid 60s.

Chance of showers and t-storms lingers into Friday morning. Otherwise, expect a mostly to partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80F. Skies will become mainly clear Friday night, likely leading to areas of fog overnight and into Saturday morning.

Looking Ahead... Saturday looks dry at this point with seasonable highs in the low-mid 80s, under partly sunny skies. More humid Sunday with a slight chance of showers and t-storms. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Next week is looking warm and humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the mid-upper 60s. Slight chance of showers and t-storms on Monday, then Tuesday and Wednesday look dry at this point. Isolated shower/t-storm chances then return later in the week for Thursday and Friday.

Have a great Thursday! -Bill Graul

