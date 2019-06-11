Dry For Most This Morning, Scattered Rain This Afternoon

High Today: 75F / Low Tonight: 56F - Last updated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 8:40 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNING in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at McGregor/Prairie du Chien. The river is gradually dropping in all locations. It is now below flood stage in Wabasha, Winona and La Crosse. It should drop below flood stage in the PdC/McGregor area this evening.

We will start today dry with increasing clouds this morning. A disturbance approaching from the west will cause scattered showers and a few t-storms this afternoon, so have that rain gear handy if you'll be out and about. Highs today will be in the mid 70s.

Cloudy tonight with periods of showers and t-storms likely. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy and cooler Wednesday with highs only in the mid-upper 60s. Still expect a chance of showers and isolated t-storms. It will also be breezy Wednesday with NW winds 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-30 mph possible. This will make an already cool day for June... feel even cooler.

The good news is I'm not expecting any severe weather with any storms that develop this afternoon, tonight or Wednesday. Rainfall amounts through Wednesday evening will likely range from about .25" to .75", perhaps up to around 1.00" in any areas that see multiple t-storms move through. This rainfall will have little or no impacts on river levels across the region.

Looking Ahead... Thursday is looking dry and pleasant with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s. Small chance of t-showers on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

A disturbance will bring a better chance of scattered showers and t-storms on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. The good news is Father's Day Sunday is looking mainly dry at this time, with seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Weak ripples of energy could pop some isolated showers and t-storms at times next Monday through Wednesday, but expect plenty of dry time each day as well. Temps will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a great Tuesday, but have the rain gear handy for this afternoon and tonight. -Bill Graul

